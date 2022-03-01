ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How to Watch President Biden’s State of the Union Address at the U.S. Capitol

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEpu8_0eSZvaAv00

Click here to read the full article.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine , President Joe Biden is set to give his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden’s address comes after the largest military crisis in Europe since the Cold War. The United States is also facing record inflation as the COVID-19 pandemic extends into its third year.

The President also announced his first Supreme Court nominee, judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who, if confirmed by the Senate, will make history as the first Black woman to be on the highest court.

This will be Biden’s first State of the Union address, following his first joint address to Congress in 2021.

The State of the Union will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Audiences can watch the speech live on the official White House website and YouTube channel . Networks will also be airing the speech live during primetime coverage, as well as cable channels including MSNBC, CNBC, CNN, LX, Bloomberg Television, Cheddar News, and Univision. The video is also embedded below.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republicans’ response to Biden’s speech, with Reynolds giving her address from Des Moines following the State of the Union.

All members of Congress have been invited to attend the State of the Union in person, marking a shift in pandemic restrictions when, in 2021, only a limited number of lawmakers were allowed in the House chamber. Masks will be optional for lawmakers, and the U.S. Capitol’s attending physician announced February 27 that masks will be optional on Capitol Hill.

Biden previously gave a speech February 24 acknowledging the Ukraine- Russia war, calling President Putin’s military advances a “premeditated attack.”

“He rejected every good-faith effort the United States and our Allies and partners made to address our mutual security concerns through dialogue to avoid needless conflict and avert human suffering,” Biden said. “We saw a flagrant violation of international law in attempting to unilaterally create two new so-called republics on sovereign Ukrainian territory. And at the very moment that the United Nations Security Council was meeting to stand up for Ukraine’s sovereignty to stave off invasion, Putin declared his war.”

Biden concluded in that speech, “Putin’s actions betray his sinister vision for the future of our world — one where nations take what they want by force. But it is a vision that the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose with every tool of our considerable power. The United States and our Allies and partners will emerge from this stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful…God bless the people of a free and democratic Ukraine.  And may God protect our troops.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Colin Farrell Went to Starbucks in His Penguin Makeup While Filming ‘The Batman’

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wondered what The Penguin orders at Starbucks, the answer is an oat milk latte with two Stevias. Colin Farrell has attracted plenty of buzz for his upcoming role as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” partially due to the prosthetic-induced transformation the actor underwent. Many fans have described Farrell as “unrecognizable” after seeing him in “The Batman” trailers, and a new story proves just how true that is. While filming “The Batman,” Farrell had so much confidence in his makeup team that he decided to make a Starbucks run in his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of John Mulaney’s Hosting Return

Click here to read the full article. As “Saturday Night Live” returned from Winter Olympics hiatus, it did so with a returning host, comedian and former “SNL” writer John Mulaney. Last night’s episode marked Mulaney’s fifth time hosting “SNL,” an anticipated return, both in terms of his past contributions to the show (both in front of and behind the camera) and in light of what’s been going on in his personal life. Host: John Mulaney As tends to be the case, a stand-up comedian like Mulaney went with a stand-up comedy set for his host monologue. And he addressed the very public...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Cat Burglar’: Bringing Tex Avery–Style Cartoons to the Interactive Gaming Era

Click here to read the full article. Before Netflix launched a gaming platform, they experimented with interactive specials such as “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!” But its new interactive gaming special, “Cat Burglar,” offers a new wrinkle: a nostalgic Tex Avery–inspired cartoon complete with a full orchestra, which plays like an extended Looney Tunes short. “It’s about an hour and a half, which we treated as basically a feature-length Tex Avery cartoon,” said director and co-creator Mike Hollingsworth, a producer on “BoJack Horseman.” The result is just like what you’d find in a “Tom and Jerry”...
COMICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
deseret.com

What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the heckling of President Joe Biden by two Republican congresswomen during his State of the Union speech “repulsive and repugnant.”. Biden was in the middle of calling on Congress to pass legislation to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits there that were used to incinerate waste, including medical and hazardous materials and jet fuel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#First Supreme Court#Senate#The State Of The Union#White House#Msnbc#Cnbc#Cnn#Lx#Bloomberg Television#Cheddar News#Univision#Republicans#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IndieWire

IndieWire

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy