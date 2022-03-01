ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Quincy Combs Accuses Jet Blue Pilot Of Assault: “The Pilot Put His Hands On Me”

By Preezy Brown
 2 days ago
Quincy Combs , stepson of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has accused a Jet Blue pilot of assault following a dispute over his luggage. The Power Book III: Raising Kanan actor took to Twitter on Monday morning to voice his displeasure with the airline service, alleging that one of its pilots physically touched him without his consent.

“WHAT A FAKKIN FLIGHT ✈️ SMH @JetBlue y’all pilot out of pocket for putting his hands on me!! ?? #jetblue,” Combs tweeted on Feb. 28.

While the Bad Boy heir didn’t initially add context to the tweet, he later explained the circumstances surrounding the altercation, which stemmed from the airline’s staff taking issue with a carry-on bag he was attempting to bring onto the plane. “The pilot put his hands on me. Why? Because my bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn’t fit,” Combs recalled. “My assistant had my bag. I was on the plane already. They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane. I let him know I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my medication. It has my personal [items]. It has my jewelry. It literally has everything that’s my personal belongings.”

Combs, who suffers from anxiety, was told to retrieve his medication from the bag but wasn’t allowed to board the plane with the bag itself. After a verbal exchange, the pilot is alleged to have “grabbed” the actor and “dragged” him onto the jet bridge. Combs later posted a still image of the pilot on social media and publicly shared his name, Todd Papesh.

Despite the alleged altercation, Combs was still allowed to board his flight, but there is no word of if he’ll pursue legal or civil action against the pilot or the airline.

