The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats returned to the top of the mountain last night by clinching the Pac-12 Conference in Tommy Lloyd’s first year as head coach. Arizona crushed No. 16 USC 91-71 to secure their first conference title in four years and showed just how dangerous they are by smoking the No. 2 team in the conference. This bodes very well for their chances to run through the Pac-12 Tournament as a warm-up for March Madness. Another reason to like Arizona is that they won the tournament the last time they took the regular-season title back in 2018.

