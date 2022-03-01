Dowdell gains coach’s trust, starts for Rice

Creighton gets their 20th win of the season after 64-62 victory over Connecticut. Creighton came out firing against UConn on fan appreciation night. Arthur Kaluma scored 10 of the first 19 points for the Bluejays, including a couple three’s and a pair of monster dunks to get the crowd involved. Creighton was able to move the ball around a lot better than they did against Providence. Creighton had 7 first half assists after finishing with just 4 assists against the Friars. A key to the game is rebounding, especially against a team like UConn and their size. Creighton was able to win the rebounding battle 21-15 in the first half. Creighton played a clean game to begin with, but finished the final four minutes of the first half with four turnovers. Creighton finished the first half with six total turnovers. The Creighton defense was forcing UConn to take tough shots for the entire first half. UConn shot just 33.3% from the field and 10% from three in the first half. Creighton finished the half with over 51% shooting from the field and 50% from three. Arthur Kaluma led all scorers at the break with 15 points on 6-9 shooting and 3-5 from deep. Kaluma also chipped in 5 rebounds and 1 block to help Creighton take a 34-24 lead into the half.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO