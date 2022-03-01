ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth resumes hosting virtual engagements after contracting COVID-19

Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth resumed hosting virtual engagements...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprising Ruling About Prince Charles Eventually Becoming King

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British throne. Amidst rumors that she is soon planning to stand down and allow her son Prince Charles to become king, she also released a statement on Saturday that took some by surprise. In a move that will definitely ruffle some feathers, the queen announced that Charles became king, she wanted his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to take on the title of Queen Consort.
WORLD
StyleCaster

The Palace Just Subtly Responded to Rumors the Queen Died—Here’s What Her Health Is Like Now

Click here to read the full article. Since her positive COVID-19 test, royal wishers have wanted to know if Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and what her health is like after false rumors she had died. Buckingham Palace announced on February 20, 2022, that the Queen, 95, had tested positive for coronavirus days after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, had also tested positive. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the palace released in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Did Prince Charles Transmit Coronavirus To Her Majesty? Royal Reportedly Refused To Cancel Meeting With UK PM Boris Johnson Despite COVID-19 Battle

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. News about Queen Elizabeth testing positive for COVID-19 shocked the world. Concerns and messages of goodwill around the globe, on Sunday, flooded online as some sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where Her Majesty is receiving medical treatment for mild symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Dead—Here’s the Truth About Those Rumors After Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. It’s not uncommon for rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s death to make headlines, but this time, recent reports have royal followers seriously wondering if it’s true. Is Queen Elizabeth dead? Here’s what we know so far. Rumors of Queen Elizabeth’s death were sparked again in February 2022 when gossip website, Hollywood Unlocked, claimed that the monarch passed away at the age of 95. The publication’s claim came just days after reports confirmed that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in close contact with her eldest son, Prince Charles, who also contracted the...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

'Queen Elizabeth has passed away': US media declares the monarch dead

On 20 February, Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19 and had to cancel all her engagements in England. Her frail health is of great concern, especially because she is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. On Tuesday evening, an American gossip media announced her death. ⋙ COVID: Queen tests positive,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Covid#British Royal Family
Hello Magazine

The Queen's first family photo without Prince Philip revealed

A previously unseen photograph of the Queen with some of her great-grandchildren has been spotted in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, and it seems to be the first family portrait taken without her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death in April 2021. The image could...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth announces she wants Camilla to be named Queen Consort when Charles becomes king

Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee message includes a request that her daughter-in-law, Camilla, be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the queen said in a message released Saturday night, hours before she marks 70 years on the British throne.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth is canceling virtual engagements Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Buckingham Palace says she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, but will continue with light duties. Meanwhile Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is taking on more royal responsibilities beginning with a solo trip to Copenhagen. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY and royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins with analysis.Feb. 22, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Worried About “Enormous Damage” Prince Andrew Caused to Monarchy

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign, is the focal point all of the royal family’s attention at the moment, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal continues roiling beneath the surface of the celebratory facade. Last month, a judge in New York declined to dismiss the allegations against the Duke of York, which were brought by Virginia Giuffre who alleges that the Duke sexually abused her when she was 17 years old, in connection with Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denies the claims, and last week demanded a jury trial for the court date, set for the end of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Her Majesty Relieves After Prince Andrew's Settlement But Allegedly Still Concerned About Prince Harry's Memoir

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly bothered about Prince Harry's upcoming bombshell memoir. Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee year. However, it seems that the monarch has to face non-stop problems brought by the other members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Worried About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir. Queen...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy