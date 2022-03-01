Queen Elizabeth resumes hosting virtual engagements after contracting COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee message includes a request that her daughter-in-law, Camilla, be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the queen said in a message released Saturday night, hours before she marks 70 years on the British throne.

U.K. ・ 26 DAYS AGO