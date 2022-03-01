ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse WBB begins the ACC Tournament Wednesday

By Erik Columbia
(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball team begins the ACC Tournament Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

SU, who is the 12-seed, will take on the Clemson Tigers, who are the 13-seed. The Orange crushed the Tigers in their lone meeting this season, a 40-point win inside the dome back in December.

“We played one of our most complete games against them and we’ll have to be able to do that again to be able to win this game,” said acting head coach Vonn Read in a press conference Monday.

Read also said that SU could be without Najé Murray. Murray, who injured her ankle, is a game-time decision. This season the graduate student is fourth on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play 5-seeded Virginia Tech Thursday at 11 a.m.

Syracuse is 9-8 all-time since joining the ACC and has made the semifinals the last two seasons.

Wednesday’s game is set for a 1 p.m. tip-off on the YES Network.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch YES Network online: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information and have a YES Network account)
  • Spectrum: 53 and 321
  • DirecTV: 631
  • Dish Network: Not Available
  • Verizon Fios: 76 and 576
  • New Visions: 76 and 762
  • YouTube TV 111
