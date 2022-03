JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s plans to hire an executive vice president of football operations has been put on hold owner Shad Khan said on Tuesday. Khan said in a statement that he was “pausing” the decision to hire an EVP for the front office, a position last held by Tom Coughlin. Khan said during the introductory press conference of coach Doug Pederson on Feb. 5 that he had requested permission from the league to add that position.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO