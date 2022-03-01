ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal traffic incident: 28-year-old man struck by vehicle

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal traffic accident on Interstate 10 West at the Orleans Avenue Exit on February 28, 2022.

According to police, the accident happened Monday night around 10 p.m.

The crash killed a 28-year-old man.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on the interstate in the right lane when she struck a man walking on the shoulder of the interstate.

Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

