The biggest event in football last week wasn’t the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. It was the news that Shailene Woodley and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers had reportedly broken up and called off their engagement. A source told In Touch on Wednesday that Rodgers “put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” and that he’s “an independent guy” who was getting cold feet about marriage. Two days later, the Daily Mail published a pap shot of Woodley with a pointedly bare ring finger. As outside observers, we can never know the true reason why a celebrity couple breaks up; maybe these two just had one too many ideological differences and finally agreed to no longer agree to disagree. All we can do is respect their decision as two autonomous adults …

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO