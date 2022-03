Errol Spence Jr.’s surgically repaired left eye has held up well in sparring sessions since January at trainer Derrick James’ gym in Dallas. The unbeaten IBF/WBC welterweight champion cannot wait to prove next month just how much of a non-factor his retina will be when he squares off against WBA champ Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 12-round, 147-pound title unification bout between Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), of nearby DeSoto, Texas, and the Cuban-born Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) will be the main event of Showtime’s four-fight pay-per-view event at the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO