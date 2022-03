The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team beat the Miami Ohio RedHawks 10-2 in Sunday's T-Mobile Crimson Classic finale, keeping them undefeated on the season (20-0). Softball ace Montana Fouts took the mound to conclude the tournament, for the fourth time this weekend; however, looking at her stats sheet shows the opposite, working in 3.0 innings pitched, and picking up: 1 hit, 1 run, 6 strikeouts, and no walks. Fouts' pitch count for the weekend was 293 in 17.1 total innings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO