Star Wars Legend Temuera Morrison Reveals Being Fat Shamed Following Boba Fett Comeback

By Bri Constantino
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boba Fett actor is firing back at his critics. It goes without saying that Temuera Morrison's live-action return to the Star Wars universe after nearly 20 years is something that the fans were beyond thrilled to have witnessed. However, despite Boba Fett's triumphant comeback, Morrison's own spinoff series The Book...

Related
Primetimer

The Book Of Boba Fett shows how Star Wars TV shows have become stuck in the past with "toy box ambitions"

"As Lucasfilm’s first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian felt like it was on the cusp of something new; beyond its bleeding edge behind-the-scenes innovations, it made Star Wars feel bigger and more mysterious than it had in a generation," says Jarrod Jones. "Which is why season two of The Mandalorian makes the first look almost experimental by comparison. Where season one took risks, season two burrowed into the toy box and pulled out fan-favorites from other Star Wars stories such as Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and perhaps most controversially, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, kind of). Looking back, the lack of a cameo conga line played a large part in giving The Mandalorian’s first season drive and a sense of purpose. The same can’t be said of Mando season two, which indulged scenic detours to easy thrills—it went to work setting up the next batch of Star Wars shows as soon as it could—instead of steering the Razor Crest towards uncharted territory." The Book Of Boba Fett, Jones adds, was "a series that gleefully digs into that Star Wars toy box and pulls out ringers from Disney’s broad line of animated series, comic books, and films....Star Wars might be looking to the future with technological leaps that have already changed the way ambitious genre television gets made, but it sure feels like it’s terrified of letting go of the past." ALSO: Star Wars TV spinoffs have become more The Phantom Menace than The Empire Strikes Back.
TV SHOWS
Harvard Crimson

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Review: Disney’s Latest ‘Star Wars’ Story Touts Some Impressive Chapters, But Loses Focus of its Greater Narrative

This review contains spoilers for Season One of “The Book of Boba Fett” and Season Two of “The Mandalorian.”. With the conclusion of the second season of “The Mandalorian” in Dec. 2020, viewers were made aware that a spin-off series starring one of “Star Wars”’s most popular characters, Boba Fett, was in the works at Disney+. Long thought to have been killed in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the broody bounty hunter made a triumphant return to the screen nearly 40 years later in “The Mandalorian.” Given the massive popularity of “The Mandalorian” and Boba Fett’s status as a pop culture icon, it seemed like a natural move for Disney and Lucasfilm to expand on Boba’s story. Despite the character’s popularity, though, many forget that he only ever had roughly five minutes of screentime in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, so this was also a prime opportunity to pair his cultural prowess with an appropriately powerful narrative. It’s ultimately disappointing, then, to see that this narrative falls far short of what it could have been, and to realize that this didn’t only happen by chance — rather, it was a creative choice. “The Book of Boba Fett” opts to function as a mere vehicle for the overarching trajectory of “The Mandalorian,” and the byproduct is a series that contains a few excellent episodes but tells a story that ultimately feels incomplete.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
iheart.com

The Book of Boba Fett as if made in 1985! Totally 80s vibe!

Imagine it's 1985 with Return of the Jedi being released in theaters two years prior. Lucasfilm Ltd is eager to follow up and expand the Star Wars cinematic universe so they go to Boba Fett with an ultra 80s soundtrack and style!. "Star Wars is making its way into your...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Timelines Revealed

The Star Wars saga spans generations and charts the rises and falls of civilizations. Keeping up with all of that will become easier when DK releases Star Wars: Timelines this November. The new Star Wars reference book from Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, and Clayton Sandell presents the significant events of the Star Wars universe in chronological order. The book goes as far back as before Star Wars: The High Republic, spans the entire Skywalker saga, and concludes with the First Order's fall. Events from Star Wars television, games and comic books are included, making this a unified presentation of the Star Wars mythology.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandoverse
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ridge Makes a Beeline for Brooke After Taylor Tells Him Deacon Spent the Night — And Deacon Worries Logan’s Walking Into a Buzz Saw

At the cliff house, Ridge asks Taylor, “Why are you doing this?” Taylor says he deserves the truth. Ridge asks what she’s saying. Taylor reiterates that Brooke betrayed him again… this time with Deacon. Ridge stammers that he doesn’t know where this is coming from, but he’s certain his wife would never betray him with Deacon. Taylor asks him if he thinks she’d tell him this is she weren’t 100% sure. She thinks the drinking perhaps explains what happened. “The kiss.” Ridge bellows that Taylor wasn’t there. Taylor says someone was there who wouldn’t lie. “Our grandson, Douglas. He saw Brooke and Deacon kiss.” Ridge argues that she’s taking a kid’s innocent story and making it sinister. “Why?” Taylor informs him that she saw it on the security camera. She say Deacon return to the house that night and she saw him leave the next morning. Ridge asks, “What are you saying?” Taylor states that Brooke spent the night with Deacon.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Madonna's Twins Stella & Estere Are Their Mom's Biggest Fans in This Impressive New Dance Video

Click here to read the full article. Madonna is enjoying every moment of motherhood, especially when she can see that her children love music and dance as much as she does. This time around, it’s her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere who are stealing the spotlight from their pop star mom. The Material Girl shared the adorable videos in her Instagram Story of the girls dancing with some pretty slick moves (one of them drops into a split) while Madonna sings her 2012 single, “Gimme All Your Luvin.” What makes this clip even cuter is that her daughters are dressed in...
THEATER & DANCE
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?

TRAGEDY struck the entertainment world when news broke of Ned Eisenberg's death. Ned's wife Patricia released a statement regarding the details surrounding the Law & Order star's unfortunate passing. What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?. On February 28, 2022, it was revealed to the media that actor Ned...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH

