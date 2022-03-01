ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Sheriff Lawson: Summer Wells’ family ‘not cooperating right now’

By Mackenzie Moore
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9veC_0eSZqHdR00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson on Tuesday revealed that the family of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells is “not cooperating right now.”

Lawson followed that statement with a pause, adding that the family “has attorneys.” The news broke through as teams with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continued a small-scale search that launched on Monday.

TBI focused on previous ‘areas of interest’ in search for Summer Wells

The sheriff would not speak any further regarding the Wells’ attorneys, but Lawson did mention that no conversation or development led to Monday’s and Tuesday’s searches.

He stressed again that social media speculation hindered the investigation from the beginning, steering investigators off-course as they followed every lead in an effort to bring Summer home.

“[In] the first few months, it was pretty bad, but I think it’s gotten to now that we don’t pay attention to it whatsoever,” Lawson said. “I mean, it’s just a waste of our time. Occasionally, we get something we really want to check into, but people out of state — they really don’t know what we’re doing.

“And I assure you that we have given 100% effort. We — the TBI, the FBI, my officers — we have given 100% effort on this case. No stone’s left unturned, and we’re not done yet.”

Carter Co. authorities give new information on missing siblings

Tuesday marked the second day crews — including K9s — scoured through the rough terrain of the Beech Creek community near Summer’s home, from where the then-5-year-old disappeared after family last saw her planting flowers in the garden.

Summer’s mother, Candus Bly Wells, sent the following statement regarding the search:

I am very happy that they are still looking for my daughter Summer. I heard about it, but I didn’t see anybody. Thank you for remembering her.

Candus Bly, mother of Summer Wells

Summer’s June 15, 2021 disappearance has gained attention worldwide, though numerous searches and thousands of tips have not led to any answers.

“Like I’ve said from day one — everything is still on the table,” Lawson said. “Not ruled out anything.”

The TBI previously expressed the “ very real possibility ” that Summer wandered off from her Beech Creek home nearly nine months ago.

Since her disappearance, Summer’s parents have made an appearance on national talk show Dr. Phil and also created a YouTube channel , which has garnered nearly 14,000 subscribers since its launch in October.

After the channel’s launch, Summer’s father, Don Wells, was sentenced to nearly a year in jail stemming from a DUI arrest in October 2021. Wells pleaded guilty to the DUI charge, which led to an extended time in jail due to a probation violation.

The ongoing AMBER Alert for Summer lists the following details:

  • Age: 6
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Police identify victim in Getwell shooting, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man killed in a shooting and crash on Getwell last month as 32-year-old Jeremiah Taylor. On Feb. 25, officers responded to the 3000 block of Getwell, where a white car had smashed into a pole and was resting upside-down. The driver, who was not identified at the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police say body found in Midtown after search

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a body was found in Midtown, shortly after a City Watch was issued for a woman in the same area. Memphis Police were at Peach Avenue and Montgomery Street where they say the body was found Thursday. The identity of the person was not released and the cause of death is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Missouri woman accused of stealing a hearse

CARUTHERSVILLE, Missouri – A woman is behind bars after she was accused of stealing a hearse from a Missouri funeral home. Joni Wimberley, 40, was arrested Tuesday after police said she drove off in a hearse parked across the street from the HS Smith Funeral Home. Caruthersville Police Tony Jones said at least the hearse […]
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
WREG

Teen charged in connection to New Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road that left one teen dead and another injured back in January. According to Memphis Police, Cartavious Reed, 20, observed a fight between Maria Jackson and her 16-year-old ex-boyfriend. Surveillance video inside the home showed the boy involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN father arrested after child dies unattended in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals said Wednesday they arrested a man accused in the death of a 4-year-old after he allegedly left his two children in a vehicle in Jackson, Tennessee last year. Tyler McMillion was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury on Feb. 28. on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, reckless […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Wells
WREG

MPD: Woman makes false report after man steals car

Memphis, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say a woman made a false report on how her car was stolen. On Feb. 26, police say Yolanda Ramirez reported that two armed men carjacked her while she was sitting in her Honda Civic on Nov. 20, 2021, in Parkway Village. Ramirez says she […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

3 children hurt in shooting at Whitehaven library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said three children were hurt, one of them critically, in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Whitehaven branch library on Millbranch. Fire department officials said two boys, age 11, had been taken to Le Bonheur with gunshot wounds around 3:30. Police later confirmed that there were three victims. Two of them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for men responsible for burglarizing over 20 businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are searching for two men who they say are responsible for over 20 convenience store burglaries across Memphis. According to Memphis Police, Malik Wilson and Prentis Frison used a yellow crowbar to force their way into Jackson’s Grocery and Deli on Jackson Avenue on November 27, 2021. The suspects then forced their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lee’s budget promises 20 more state troopers for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty more Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers may be headed to Memphis-area interstates, Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday. The governor’s proposed budget would pay for the additional troopers in Shelby County with 100% state funding. City and police officials in Memphis have been requesting more state help following a spike in shootings around […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Summer Home#Attorneys#Wjhl#Tbi#Fbi#Carter Co
WREG

Man sentenced on firearms charges after alleged assault on girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who allegedly shot his girlfriend during an argument in 2019, telling her “’til death do us part,” was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on weapons violations. Other state charges in the incident are still pending against Terrence Mull, 36, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph Murphy’s office. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Teen steals two cars within weeks, shoots man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is facing several charges after police say he carjacked two people, shot a man, and crashed into an MPD squad car in February. Police said Martavious Marr, 18, stole a man’s vehicle at a gas station at 680 North Bellevue on the night of Feb. 1. The victim said he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critically burned in South Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hospitalized in critical condition with burns to his arms and face after he was rescued from a house fire in South Memphis, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of College Street near South Parkway at 6:40 Thursday morning. The cause was determined to be accidental. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
WREG

Makeda’s Cookies will not reopen Airways location after threats, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of Makeda’s Cookies said late Wednesday that they have decided against reopening the Airways Boulevard store where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed in November. Raven Winton, operations manager with Makeda’s, said as of Wednesday morning, the family-owned company planned to reopen the store, incorporating parts of the Young Dolph memorial […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Farmerville woman found deceased

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Guidry’s body was found this morning behind her residence. According to deputies, her death appears to be due to accidental drowning. Her body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of approximately […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy