Torrington football player Beau Bivens will be moving on to Nebraska-Kearney to continue his athletic career. At the quarterback spot in 2021, Bivens led his team to an 8-2 record and a spot in the 2A state semi-finals. For the season, he threw for 1632 yards with 19 touchdown passes and just 6 interceptions. Bivens threw 5 TD passes in their game against Glenrock and threw for 247 yards vs. Burns. He also was a threat running the football with 7 touchdowns.

TORRINGTON, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO