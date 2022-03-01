BTOB Breaks Own 1st-Week Sales Record From 4 Years Ago With “Be Together”

Chlöe has been dropping breadcrumbs about her debut solo album for months, and the release date is so close we can almost taste it. Nearly six months after performing her first solo single, "Have Mercy," at the MTV VMAs, Chlöe released a teaser for her new song "Treat Me." In the span of 25 seconds, Chlöe — who is covered head to toe in diamonds like a chandelier — transports us to a world where sentences are spoken in song and punctuated with angelic harmonies. "Treat me like I treat me, love me like I love me, completely and deeply," she sings in the chorus.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO