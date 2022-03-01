ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTOB Breaks Own 1st-Week Sales Record From 4 Years Ago With “Be Together”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTOB has set a new personal record with their latest album!. Last week, BTOB made their long-awaited comeback as a six-member group following Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik’s return from...

www.soompi.com

Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ Lands in the Top 10 on Latin Pop Airplay Chart

Bad Bunny captures his 15th top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart as “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” surges 22-8 in its second week on the Feb. 19-dated ranking. The new top 10 is the sixth single from El Último Tour Del Mundo, his third studio album, which led Top Latin Albums for 27 weeks between December 2020 and July 2021 (it sits at No. 2 on the current list).
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Rare First Recording With Dave Mustaine to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Click here to read the full article. Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22. The reissue will feature the release’s original track list, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” both of which were omitted from later pressings. The version of Metallica’s “Hit the Lights” on the comp comes from the second pressing of Metal Massacre, and it features a...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
PopSugar

Chlöe Wants to Be Loved "Completely and Deeply" in New Song

Chlöe has been dropping breadcrumbs about her debut solo album for months, and the release date is so close we can almost taste it. Nearly six months after performing her first solo single, "Have Mercy," at the MTV VMAs, Chlöe released a teaser for her new song "Treat Me." In the span of 25 seconds, Chlöe — who is covered head to toe in diamonds like a chandelier — transports us to a world where sentences are spoken in song and punctuated with angelic harmonies. "Treat me like I treat me, love me like I love me, completely and deeply," she sings in the chorus.
Effingham Radio

55 Years Ago Today: The Supremes Record ‘The Happening’ And ‘Reflections’

It was 55 years ago today (March 2nd, 1967) that the Supremes recorded their hits “The Happening” and “Reflections.” “The Happening” was the theme song to the 1967 movie of the same name, which starred Anthony Quinn, George Maharis from TV's Route 66, and Faye Dunaway. The song was the final Number One by the original lineup of the Supremes, and also featured one of co-founder Florence Ballard's last performances with the group. The song hit Number One on May 13th, 1967, topping the charts for just one week.
Pitchfork

Roxy Music Reissuing Debut Album and For Your Pleasure on Vinyl

Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue campaign for all eight of their albums, and it begins on April 1 with their self-titled debut and follow-up For Your Pleasure. The versions on the reissues, released via Virgin/UMe, were mastered in half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by the engineer Miles Showell.
ComicBook

Gundam Hits New Gunpla Sales Record for the Year

Anime has seen countless merchandise released for its many franchises over the years, with the Mobile Suit Gundam series having the most notable via its Gundam Plastic Models. Selling hundreds of millions of Gunplas over the decades following the series premiere in the 1970s, it seems that Bandai Namco has a very impressive year when it came to sales of these figurines. With a new series and movie on the way for the anime franchise, it seems like the mech franchise might have some more record shattering moments in its future.
Distractify

Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Is Renovating a Motel for Her Discovery Plus Series 'Trixie Motel'

Whether you're a diehard RuPaul's Drag Race stan, a certified makeup junkie, or even just a casual viewer of her and Katya Zamolodchikova's bonkers green screen web series, you probably know of drag queen Trixie Mattel. In fact, with so many projects under her cinched belt, it's hard to not know who she is. But, for those living under a pop culture rock, Trixie is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, the founder and CEO of Trixie Cosmetics, and a judge on Queen of the Universe. She's also a podcaster, YouTuber, and web series star to boot.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Get a Sneak Peek At The Volbeat & Ghost Setlist for The EP Show

Volbeat and Ghost, along with Twin Temple, are going to be rocking the Don Haskins Center soon. If you are plan on attending any event at the Don Haskins Center, there are some things you're going to want to know. In the past few months I've been to a few events at the Don and, after a year of no events, there are some things I've learned that will probably help you out. Here are three things to keep in mind when you're heading out to the Don.
