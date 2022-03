The two-dozen schoolchildren sat in a circle for about an hour, enthralled, as Gordon Jourdain regaled them with tales of the Creator and the origins of their Ojibwe people. As the session wound down, one boy raised his hand and asked, to a chorus of giggles, “How did girls come to be on the planet?” The storyteller at first kept a serious face as he told them a full answer would take hours to recount. Then he cracked a broad smile. “The first was Mother Earth, and isn't she beautiful?” Jourdain enthused, urging them to look outside at the...

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO