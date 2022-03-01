ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchins, TX

Hutchins Hires Former City Administrator from Haslet, Texas

By Rita Cook
 6 days ago
HUTCHINS – James Quin, former City Manager from the City of Haslet, Texas, was named in late February as the incoming City Manager for the City of Hutchins. Quin was hired on February 21, 2022 to take the helm of the city after former City Administrator Trudy Lewis left that position...

