Over the next decade the number of satellites orbiting the Earth is expected to more than double to over 57,000 - presenting a serious collision risk, the NOAA warned. While the space around the Earth is vast, as numbers increase so does the risk of two objects colliding, and if that happens it creates hundreds more, smaller objects - which when travelling at thousands of miles per hour, still pose a major threat.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO