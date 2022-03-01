Intellia Therapeutics sinks as patent ruling overshadows Crispr promise

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a progressive disorder that affects primarily boys, impacts mainly cardiac and skeletal muscle, and is caused by variants in the X-linked Dystrophin (DMD) gene [1]. DMD encodes a membrane associated protein that serves as a bridge between the extracellular matrix and the cytoskeletal network within the sarcoplasm, and its loss is associated with impaired membrane integrity and abnormalities in multiple signaling pathways [2]. The disease course is largely consistent across affected individuals, with onset around age 2 years, progressive proximal muscle dysfunction leading to loss of ambulation between ages 12"“14, and continued muscle weakness and wasting associated with increasing respiratory and cardiac impairments. The implementation of glucocorticoid therapy, along with changes in respiratory and cardiac management, have led to improvements in quality of life and extension of life expectancy into the 30s [3]. However, DMD remains a severe, fatal disorder with a very high unmet need for disease modifying therapies.

