She was a plain-looking girl with a plain name to match. An American name. She never wore makeup. No one would have ever claimed she was a beauty. The best you could say for her was that she was practical. Outworked everybody. That’s how she got herself noticed. Outworking everybody at the office. Before you quite knew it, you wound up working FOR her and not the other way around.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO