ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Story tips: Beneath the skin, crustacean-inspired cotton, automating clean water, samples in space and capturing furnace emissions

By Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Pennsylvania researchers called on computational systems biology expertise at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to analyze large datasets of single-cell RNA sequencing from skin samples afflicted with atopic dermatitis. The team, led by UPenn’s Dana Graves and John Seykora and ORNL’s Daniel Jacobson, revealed new insights into the role certain...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Dead or alive: Microorganisms in soil shape the global carbon cycle

Whether dead or alive, soil microorganisms play a major role in the biogeochemical cycling of carbon in the terrestrial biosphere. But what is the specific role of death for the bacteria, fungi and microfauna that make up the soil microbiome?. That is the topic of a new review by Lawrence...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Tiny tire particles inhibit growth of organisms in freshwater, coastal estuaries

Small particles from tires inhibited the growth and caused adverse behavioral changes in organisms found in freshwater and coastal estuary ecosystems, two new Oregon State University studies found. The findings are part of a continued effort by scientists to unravel the impacts of microplastics and nanoplastics on aquatic ecosystems and...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Highly selective and productive reduction of carbon dioxide to multicarbon products via in situ CO management using segmented tandem electrodes

Electrochemical CO2 reduction provides a promising route to the sustainable generation of valuable chemicals and fuels. Tandem catalysts enable sequential CO2-to-CO and CO-to-multicarbon (C2+) product conversions on complementary active sites, to produce high C2+ Faradaic efficiency (FE). Unfortunately, previous tandem catalysts exhibit poor management of CO intermediates, which diminishes C2+ FE. Here, we design segmented gas-diffusion electrodes (s-GDEs) in which a CO-selective catalyst layer (CL) segment at the inlet prolongs CO residence time in the subsequent C2+-selective segment, enhancing conversion. This phenomenon enables increases in both the CO utilization and C2+ current density for a Cu/Ag s-GDE compared to pure Cu, by increasing the *CO coverage within the Cu CL. Lastly, we develop a Cu/Fe-N-C s-GDE with 90% C2+ FE at C2+ partial current density (jC2+) exceeding 1"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2. These results prove the importance of transport and establish design principles to improve C2+ FE and jC2+ in tandem CO2 reduction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Produced Water#Space Travel#Drinking Water#Space Radiation#Newswise#Rna#Upenn#Ornl
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fstoppers

Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells The Truth

After getting drunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
scitechdaily.com

Human Spinal Cord Implants: Breakthrough May Enable People With Paralysis To Walk Again

In world-first, Tel Aviv University researchers engineer human spinal cord implants for treating paralysis. The researchers from Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology engineered functional human spinal cord tissues, from human materials and cells, and implanted them in lab models that featured chronic paralysis, successfully restoring walking abilities in 80% of tests.
CANCER
Fstoppers

Forget the Search For Water on Mars! A Fossilized Dinosaur Has Been Discovered

NASA has announced indications for water on the surface of Mars, however, this is shadowed by reports by extraterrestrial hunters who claimed they discovered a fossilized dinosaur on the Mars rock. The alien hunters placed online images originally shot by NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover. The picture showed a mysterious rock...
ASTRONOMY
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

"Infinity Train" That Never Needs To Recharge In Development, Says Mining Firm

The development of the world’s first "infinity train", which will use electric and gravitational energy to never run out of juice, has been announced by an Australian mining firm following their acquisition of an advanced engineering firm. The move pushes forward their goal of zero emissions – a difficult...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Solar panels used to ‘make water out of air’ and grow crops in desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully piloted new solar technology, which is able to draw moisture from the air in sufficient quantities to grow plants, while also producing electricity.The technique works in environments including deserts, and could offer a sustainable, relatively low-cost means of improving food and water security for people living in arid environments, the researchers said.The method is based on using a water-absorbing hydrogel underneath the photovoltaic solar panels which helps them stay cool and increases their efficiency, the team said.“A fraction of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean water or green power, and many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists in Saudi Arabia Use Unique Solar Panel System to Plant Crops in the Desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia developed a solar-driven device that effectively produces spinach while creating power using water collected from the air. The proof-of-concept design, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science on March 1, provides a long-term, low-cost solution for improving food and water security in dry-climate areas. An integrated solar-powered system generates energy in dry places while also providing fresh water and crops.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Sustainability of Groundwater in Africa Solves Water Scarcity Issues

According to a research funded by the University of Texas at Austin, tapping into underground water can assist African communities in diversifying their water sources and strengthening their drought defenses. The study, published in Environmental Research Letters, looked at long-term water storage gains and losses in Africa's 13 major aquifers...
AUSTIN, TX
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Creating a mineral supply chain from mining wastes

America’s future prosperity may depend on what we do with some of our waste. Across the United States, there are billions of tons of contaminated waste from coal and other mining operations — piles of leftover coal, toxic ash from burning coal and acidic mining waste. These sites are often eyesores or health hazards. They represent jobs lost in the past and water still contaminated today. Yet each of them offers an untapped resource for a wealth of minerals — and skilled jobs — that are essential to the industries that will power this century.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Geothermal energy start-up is planning sci-fi style WAVE 'drill' it says will penetrate 12.4 miles into the Earth's crust and help release 'limitless' clean energy

A geothermal energy start-up plans to invent a wave drill, that can penetrate 12.4 miles in the Earth's crust, releasing virtually unlimited amounts of clean energy. Quaise Energy, a startup out of MIT, based in Boston and Houston, recently secured $40 million in funding to help it get the first drilling rig off the drawing board.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy