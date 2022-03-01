ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Get outside in the sun Tuesday

KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday temperatures reach up into the mid-70s, in...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Round Of Snow Squalls Could Cause Hazardous Driving Conditions

A strong cold front may produce brief bursts of snow and blustery conditions this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After the latest winter storm pushed off the coast of New England, colder and drier conditions will dominate on Saturday, Feb. 26 as the high temperature struggles to reach the freezing mark with wind-chill values in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More Snow!

Highs on the mountain will be in the mid to upper 30's so mixed showers are expected into tonight when lows dip to about freezing. Temperatures will be mild again Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday is when we see colder temperatures and the heaviest snowfall. A chance of snow will carry us through the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. Driving conditions on the mountain roads are ok this morning, but be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Weekend "Spring" Storm

Sure there is going to be some big winter components with this upcoming storm system this weekend, but for us, it's becoming more apparent that we'll be on the mild side of this system and therefore have more a spring-like effect with it. As temperatures surge into the 40s to upper 50s on Saturday, rain is the focal point locally. While rain is the primary impact, there will be a brief opportunity for wintry mix including freezing rain to kick this one off and a brief period where snow will wrap it up. Let's take it step by step.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon

Snow could fall late Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 29 tonight. Thursday’s highs will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 24 that night. Rain, possibly some snow, could fall late Thursday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Very nice and pleasantly unusual weather continues this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs in the upper 70s, with a few low 80s possible. With the ongoing dry conditions, there is a “Limited” wildfire threat this afternoon, so be careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy