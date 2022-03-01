‘Radio Spaceman’ #1 feels fresh, if familiar

There’s a moment in any great rock band’s catalog when they just begin levitating. You can usually hear it right as it happens: a nervy exhilaration sets into their music, like they aren’t sure if they’re about to crest the next wave or smash themselves apart. Porridge Radio’s “Back to the Radio,” the first single from the Brighton band’s upcoming third album, makes it clear that their moment is now. Lead singer/songwriter Dana Margolin holds the listener hostage the second she opens her mouth, and the band behind her plays with the type of economy that comes from supporting a supernova. From the single-note punches of bass to the three-note plink of the Yamaha, every gesture they make is simple and clean. Margolin blows through this ample space with her gale-force winds, making as glorious a mess as possible.

