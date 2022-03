MISSOULA – The University of Montana Alumni Association will host a lecture series dedicated to explorations of the human impact on environmental sustainability. In its 24th year, the association’s Community Lecture Series features UM faculty members who present lectures and engage with UM alumni and community members on timely topics. Free and open to the public, the 2022 series is titled “Our Environment Matters” and features six digital lectures on Zoom and Facebook Live.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 23 DAYS AGO