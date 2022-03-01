ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coors Light ditching plastic rings on its six-packs

By Sarah Dewberry
wtxl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoors Light has announced its ditching the plastic rings on its six-packs. In a blog post, the company said they plan to transition away from the six-pack plastic rings by 2025. They...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

America's Second Largest Beer Brand Is Eliminating Plastic Six-Pack Rings

Even before reducing plastic use in general became a popular environmental cause, plastic six-pack rings specifically were already seen as problematic due to their highly-publicized impact on marine life. Still, despite the multiple strikes against them, plastic six-pack rings have managed to outlive Americans' tolerance for plastic straws. But progress...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Molson Coors Logs Its First Sales Growth in a Decade as Turnaround Plan Takes Hold

Molson Coors Beverage reported annual revenue growth for the first time in more than a decade. The company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations, but its revenue topped analysts' estimates. Molson Coors is in the middle of a turnaround that involves expanding its portfolio beyond beer and focusing...
ECONOMY
WKRC

Coors Light releases 'blessed beer' for a limited time

UNDATED (WKRC) - Coors Light is blessing its fans with a beer to fight off the devil. The adult beverage brand shared on social media Wednesday that it is giving away free cans of its new "Coors Almighty Light." The company says Coors Almighty is made with real blessed water...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Light#Single Use Plastic#Molson Coors#Carling
hypebeast.com

Heliograf Studio Drops Recycled Ocean Plastic Edition of Its Soy Light Lamp

Australian design duo Heliograf has created a new edition of its award-winning Light Soy lamps made from recycled ocean plastic. The “sushi-soy” inspired design, which mimics the form of the plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers used in pre-packed sushi, is not only made of 75% ocean plastic but Heliograf will fund additional clean ups, equal to 2kg of ocean plastic collected in coastal regions of South East Asia for every lamp shipped.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 4

Coors Light goes eco-friendly with new packaging

(ABC4) – Beer fans can enjoy their next cold one knowing it’s eco-friendly. Beer company Coors Light will be eliminating plastic rings from their packaging around the world. Officials say the company is investing $85 million into the initiative as the brand transitions to “fully recyclable and sustainably...
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

Why Coors Is Making A Huge Change To Its Packaging

Any product that's been around for well over a century is bound to evolve to keep up with the times. That's certainly the case for Coors Light, a Coors Brewing product that hit the scene in 1978 and is now the United States' second-largest beer brand. While many of Coors' aesthetic changes over the years may have been for the better (when's the last time you saw a flat-top can?), it turns out that there's one old packaging detail that the company never should have abandoned. This one has to do with the environment.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy