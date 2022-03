Matt Corral is not expected to work out during the NFL Scouting Combine, as the former Ole Miss quarterback is still working his way back from a right ankle injury sustained during the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2. Corral still decided to go to Indianapolis this week to interview with teams while taking questions from the media, who on Wednesday morning peppered him with inquiries about his NFL future.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO