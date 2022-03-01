ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He's too expensive to be a substitute': Romelu Lukaku would 'NOT make it back into Inter Milan's starting XI' despite the poor form of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko, insists Paolo Di Canio

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Paolo Di Canio says Romelu Lukaku would struggle to make Inter Milan's starting XI after failing to impress in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea paid £98million to re-sign the Belgian striker from Inter Milan in August 2021. The transfer saw Lukaku return to Stamford Bridge 10 years after he first joined the club.

He made an immediate impact for Chelsea - scoring against Arsenal on his second debut for the club. However, he struggled to maintain consistency this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmyrc_0eSZlTac00
Romelu Lukaku (above) has come under fire for his recent performances for Chelsea

Lukaku has scored just ten goals in 29 appearances since his return to Stamford Bridge. As a result, he has been dropped to the bench on several occasions.

The Belgian striker failed to make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI for Chelsea's last two matches against Lille in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final.

Therefore, the 28-year-old is said to be open to returning to Inter Milan at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

However, Di Canio says Lukaku will struggle to make the starting XI despite the underwhelming form of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Di Canio said: 'He'd be very expensive considering that he'd be a reserve in this Inter side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmhKv_0eSZlTac00
Chelsea paid £98million to re-sign the Belgian striker (above) from Inter Milan last summer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHt4t_0eSZlTac00
Paolo Di Canio says Lukaku would struggle to make it back into the Serie A side's starting XI

'Inter have a different playing style, with more quality and a striker [Edin Dzeko] almost playing as an attacking midfielder. Lukaku doesn't have this quality.'

Lukaku has been struggling to mack an impact at Chelsea as of late. He touched the ball a Premier League-record low seven times against Crystal Palace.

As a result, he was dropped to the bench for Chelsea's Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Lille at Stamford Bridge.

He also warmed the bench for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool - which the lost following a dramatic penalty shootout.

Speaking about Lukaku's struggles, Tuchel said he would throw his full support behind the Belgium striker - despite previously calling the 28-year-old out for his attitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucIG5_0eSZlTac00
Lukaku was subjected to criticism after taking part in a very controversial interview

In January Lukaku came underfire for his actions off the pitch. He gave an interview to Sky Sport Italy in which he confessed to being unhappy under Tuchel and hinted at a return to Inter.

Lukaku apologised soon after and insisted his interview was only ever designed as a respectful goodbye to Inter fans.

However, he has struggled to come back from that - with Chelsea supporters questioning his commitment to the club.

