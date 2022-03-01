ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can This Rams/McVay Scheme Win the NFC With Another Rookie-Deal Quarterback?

By Rob Searles
zonecoverage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Combine is taking place this week, and you won’t find a better time of year if offseason trade speculation is your jam. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, or even Kirk Cousins, nearly a quarter of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks find...

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kliff Kingsbury says Patrick Mahomes had second- and third-round draft grades out of college

Today in the NFL, you cannot talk about the quarterback position without having Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes as one of the best players in the sport. Already an MVP and a Super Bowl Champion, Mahomes is lighting up the NFL on a weekly basis. But that might not be the case if Mahomes had listened to his college coach, Kliff Kingsbury, while at Texas Tech.
NFL
KEYT

McVay rejuvenated, not thinking TV after Rams’ title run

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay isn’t feeling his usual end-of-the-season coaching burnout this month. Not with the Rams’ Super Bowl championship celebrations still ringing in his ears. Putting the discussion of his imminent departure from the Rams firmly to rest, the 36-year-old McVay also confirmed he’s eager to chase another trophy in the fall after entertaining and rebuffing offers from television broadcasters. He also confirmed several coaching staff changes, including the return of Liam Coen as offensive coordinator. The youngest coach to win a Super Bowl has a new perspective on life and coaching for several reasons. McVay and Veronika Khomyn, his Ukrainian fiancée, have spent the past week worrying about her family amid the Russian invasion.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL Star Admits He’s “Ghosted” Peyton Manning

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp has apparently been “ghosting” Peyton Manning for his entire NFL career. During an NFL Twitter Spaces back in November, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver admitted that he’d been mistakenly ignoring texts from Manning for the past four years. “I got...
NFL
On3.com

Rams officially announce Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Rams officially announced former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen is returning to Los Angeles. After spending one season with the Wildcats after spending the three previous with the Rams, Sean McVay is bringing Coen home to be his top offensive assistant. “The Rams are bringing back a familiar face...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted quarterback Matt Ryan third overall in 2008, they hoped he'd be the QB to win the franchise its first Super Bowl. Unfortunately, fourteen Lombardi-less seasons later, there's a possibility the Falcons might move on from the franchise quarterback. If Atlanta decides to part ways with...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Had 2-Word Response To Dolphins Sean Payton Trade Request

Earlier this week, an interesting story stole the NFL headlines – and continues to make noise. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk issued a report suggesting the Miami Dolphins wanted to land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason. However, that plan was scrapped following the class-action lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Nfl Combine#American Football#Nfc
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Buccaneers have a new legitimate QB option in the mix to start

It looks like the Buccaneers could start to move away from the lunacy that is Blaine Gabbert as a starter. Day one of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine should leave Buccaneers fans feeling great. After a few weeks of bad news on a far too consistent basis, it looks like Tampa should be in position to salvage a difficult offseason on the free agent front.
NFL
On3.com

Sean McVay explains decision to turn down TV deal, stay with Rams

After reportedly turning down a massive offer from Amazon to join Thursday night NFL coverage, Sean McVay discussed his decision to stay with the Los Angeles Rams. Having just won a Super Bowl title, it seems obvious why McVay doesn’t want to step away in his prime. However, the 36-year-old head coach plans to eventually slow down to focus on family life.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ted Johnson: Patriots fans are right to question Belichick

Should New England Patriots fans be losing their patience with Bill Belichick, or are six Super Bowl titles enough to give the legendary head coach the benefit of the doubt?. After nearly two decades of excellence, the Patriots have come crashing back down to earth the last three seasons. The 2019 campaign -- Tom Brady's final year in New England -- ended with a wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans. Belichick and Co. went 7-9 and missed the postseason in the first year of the post-Brady era, and last season ended with a wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

NFL Insider on Tom Brady's Future: 'He's Not Retired'

Dan Patrick: “You’ve been on this story before anybody, and that is Tom Brady to the 49ers. Can you still see Tom Brady playing again, and if so, is it for the 49ers?”. Mike Florio: “Absolutely, and I got to give [Chris] Simms credit for bringing that to fruition. Brady wanted to play for the 49ers when he was a free agent after leaving the Patriots and the 49ers said ‘no thank you.’ Okay, good luck with Jimmy Garoppolo. I think the 49ers would admit that they probably have a Super Bowl trophy or two if they had gone with Tom Brady instead of Jimmy G. Especially after this Tom Brady, Sean Payton, Miami Dolphins thing, I don’t think he’s retired, I think he’s retired from the Buccaneers. I think he’s trying to find a graceful exit from Tampa Bay. Last year he got a Super Bowl, this year they took a step back, and now I think he is eyeing a place where he walks through the door with the deck stacked in his favor. The question is how much of a fight will the Buccaneers put up if he decides in June or July that he wants to leave? I would say they owe it to him to give him what he wants. He brought a Super Bowl trophy to a team who had no business being in the Super Bowl and he filled the stadium last year. I think he’s coming back, I just think he’s trying to find a way out of Tampa.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
NBC Sports

Alabama WR Slade Bolden met with Pats at combine, models game after Edelman

The Patriots have met with a bunch of wide receivers this week at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and one player who checks a lot of boxes for New England is Slade Bolden. How so?. Well, Bolden was a college roommate of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy