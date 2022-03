MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video above is from Sept. 2021. U.S. Marshals have arrested two more suspects in a September 2021 double murder near the Hyde Park area. The U.S. Marshals service said Brandon K. Henderson and Argustas Travis were arrested Saturday after warrants were issued Friday. Marshals arrested Henderson in the 2700 block of Garden Grove in Memphis and Travis in the 8200 block of Nottingham in Cordova. They each face two counts of first-degree murder.

