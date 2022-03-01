FBI offers $50k reward in Brooklyn public housing neighbor slaying

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The FBI offered a reward of up to $50,000 Tuesday for information leading to an arrest in two Brooklyn public housing shooting deaths from 2018.

On May 11, 2018, family members found 62-year-old Ana Delvalle dead in her NYCHA apartment on Moore Street. Her hands had been bound and she’d suffered a single gunshot wound to her head, police said at the time. A small amount of money appeared to have been taken from the grandma’s apartment.

Two days later, police found the body of 44-year-old Basil Gray with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso inside of his apartment, 5B, of the Bushwick Houses. Both Gray and Delvalle were shot by .38 caliber weapons. There was no forced entry in either case.

At the time, an NYPD official told PIX11 News there was a strong possibility the two NYCHA tenants had been shot around the same time. Former NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who was chief of detectives at the time, said a homicide in the Bushwick Houses was unusual.

“But to have two in a row, both by gunshots, on the same floor, we’re exploring the possibility at this time of a link,” he said in 2018.

In the years since, investigators haven’t been able to find enough evidence to charge anyone in the shooting deaths. They asked for help Tuesday in developing leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the murders, or the suspected shooter or shooters, is asked to call the FBI New York at 212-384-1000. They could receive a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

