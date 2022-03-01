ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jackson off to swift start on Supreme Court confirmation

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auc7e_0eSZjyyH00
Biden Supreme Court Vacancy Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has taken the first step toward confirmation in the Senate, answering written questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee as she prepares to meet with senators this week.

President Joe Biden is expected to urge her swift confirmation in his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, and Jackson will meet with Senate leaders on Capitol Hill Wednesday, getting the process off to a quick start. Senate Democrats are hoping they can vote on her confirmation to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by mid-April.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said Monday the committee would be able to move forward with scheduling hearings, expected mid-March, once they received Jackson's questionnaire. The committee sent the questionnaire on Friday and she returned it by Tuesday.

“I think we can reach that possibility,” Durbin said of confirming Jackson by mid-April.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court’s more than 200-year history. Breyer has said he won’t leave the bench until this summer, when the court’s session is over, but Democrats are taking no chances in case there is any shift in their narrow 50-50 majority. Vice President Kamala Harris provides the deciding vote.

In the 149-page questionnaire, Jackson reveals that she was first contacted by the White House Jan. 30, three days after Breyer announced his retirement. Jackson, who was confirmed last year as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, had long been seen as Biden's top candidate for the job, which he had promised would go to a Black woman.

Jackson met with Vice President Kamala Harris in a video call on Feb. 11 and then interviewed with Biden at the White House on Feb. 14, she says in the questionnaire. Biden called and offered her the nomination on Feb. 24, a day before he made his decision public.

The questionnaire provides the committee with a record of every job she has held and the decisions she has made in her nine years as a federal judge, as well as any recusals and potential conflicts of interest. Senators and staff will be able to vet that information much more quickly than they would have for other candidates since they just considered her last year for her current position on the appeals court. Prior to that, Jackson was a federal district court judge in Washington.

Jackson's list of her most significant cases contains only one new entry from the appeals court, describing an opinion she wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel that came out in favor of labor unions.

On Wednesday, Jackson will begin the customary meetings on Capitol Hill, where she'll make the rounds to members of both parties. She is scheduled to meet first with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel.

Durbin said Monday he's still hoping to win some GOP votes for her confirmation, even though many Republicans have expressed skepticism that Jackson is too liberal. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only Republicans who voted to confirm Jackson to the appeals court last year.

While Collins has appeared open to voting for Jackson again, Murkowski said in a statement last week that her previous vote did not mean she would be supportive this time.

Graham had pushed for a different candidate from his home state, federal district court Judge J. Michelle Childs, and expressed disappointment that she was not Biden's pick.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Pelosi: GOP Reps. Boebert, Greene 'should just shut up'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had stern words Thursday for two of the most right-wing members of her chamber after their outbursts during President Joe Biden's State of the Union. “I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said, ‘Shut up.’ That's what he said to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, on Thursday after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers last week. The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: 'Ban it'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S., a hefty nod that could strengthen President Joe Biden's hand as global allies seek to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime. Biden has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Maine State
KRMG

House Dems demand prison rape audit at Calif. federal lockup

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Several House Democrats are demanding the federal Bureau of Prisons make public an audit that examines reports of sexual assault at a federal women's prison in California where inmates say they've been subjected to rampant sexual abuse that has led to the arrests of four employees, including the former warden.
DUBLIN, CA
KRMG

High court sides with government in Gitmo state secrets case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court sided with the government Thursday and dismissed a case involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee captured after the Sept. 11 attacks and tortured by the CIA abroad who has sought information about his treatment. The United States insisted that the information Abu Zubaydah sought must remain secret even though much has been widely reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan won approval Thursday in the House. The measure has the backing of the nation’s major veterans groups and underscores the continued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Members of Congress highlight missing minority women, girls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Members of a congressional panel focused on civil rights and liberties shared sobering statistics Thursday on the disproportionate number of Indigenous, Black and other minority women and girls who are missing in the United States, saying more needs to be done to tackle the problem.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Lindsey Graham
KRMG

Anti-vaccine doctor pleads guilty to joining Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A California doctor known as a leading purveyor of coronavirus misinformation pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Thursday for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year. Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the anti-vaccine group America's Frontline Doctors, entered the plea...
PROTESTS
KRMG

Fed's Powell: Russia's war on Ukraine will worsen inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Thursday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has already driven up oil prices, will likely further magnify the high inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. At the same time, Powell said he is committed to doing whatever...
BUSINESS
KRMG

US citizen charged with violating Crimea-related sanctions

NEW YORK — (AP) — A U.S. citizen has been arrested in London for his work as a television producer for a Russian oligarch tied to Russian aggression in Ukraine over the past eight years, particularly in Crimea, prosecutors announced Thursday. John Hanick, 71, was arrested in London...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

California could OK abortions by solo nurse practitioners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A bill announced Thursday in the California Legislature would let some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor — part of a plan to prepare for a potential influx of patients from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban or severely restrict the procedure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#Ap#State Of The Union#Capitol Hill#The White House#The U S Court Of Appeals
KRMG

Georgia cityhood push divides: White flight or self-rule?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — (AP) — In the 2020 election, Jerica Richardson and two other Black women gave Democrats control of the commission overseeing this affluent suburban Atlanta county for the first time in decades. Now, the Republican-controlled state Legislature has passed bills that would give three largely...
COBB COUNTY, GA
KRMG

Breakdown of US-Russia diplomacy runs deep, beyond Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eyeing each other warily across negotiating tables, U.S. and Russian diplomats never much trusted each other. Yet even during the Cold War, they hashed out agreements on the biggest issues of the day. Now the fierce, mutual hostility over Russia's invasion of Ukraine raises...
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement Thursday over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion in a deal intended to staunch a flood of lawsuits facing the maker of OxyContin. The deal...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KRMG

Two bills banning businesses from issuing vaccine mandates are moving forward in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Two bills putting restrictions on businesses issuing vaccine mandates are moving forward in the Oklahoma State Senate. Senate Bills 765 and 1128 have different language as to how to go about limiting a business from forcing an employee to be vaccinated, but they are both in response to the Federal government’s COVID vaccine mandates that were put in place last year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy