Trend Alert: Shearling bags are the newest cozy accessory hitting the scene

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Walking into the Coach 2022 Fall/Winter show felt like turning on Netflix and walking into the screen. It took place on Valentine's Day at Pier 36 in New York City when it was still light out, but when you walked inside, the room was so dark you'd almost expect a movie to start playing. Instead, you had to walk through an elaborate set that looked like Stranger Things suburbia, complete with homes, cars, and even a driveway to get to your seat. From your seat you could easily spot a handful of Tabby bags on the arms of fashion editors in the audience. Eventually a model emerged walking a dog, and another with a handful of groceries they'd pack away in a car trunk. Then the show really started, with an army of models wearing shearling jackets that will definitely sell out and a very important Coach staple that's going to be all over 2022: the wristlet bag.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO