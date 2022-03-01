Trend Alert: Shearling bags are the newest cozy accessory hitting the scene

If you want to get people riled up, ask them their thoughts on candy corn. The conical treats share the distinction of being the 10th most-sold sweet around Halloween—while being voted the least popular candy to receive. You truly either love them or hate them, but for diehard fans, enjoying that chewy mix of sugar and corn syrup shouldn’t be confined to a couple months of the year. And now, they don’t have to. Easter candy corn, aka pastel candy corn, exists, and while it doesn’t get quite the same buzz as the fall variety (and certainly not the place of pride on store shelves as, say, Cadbury Mini Eggs and 1-pound chocolate bunnies), it deserves your attention, mellocreme obsessives.
