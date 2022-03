Chicken wings are one of those appetizers that are perfect to munch on whether it's sitting around the tv watching the game or hosting a birthday party in the backyard. Before air fryers (yes, there was a time when air fryers didn't exist!) many home cooks would either spend all day at the stove frying batch after batch of chicken wings in hot oil or they would settle for barely crisp wings from the oven. However, that all changed the day air fryers were introduced to (what it seems) every home in America. And thus, making crispy chicken wings from frozen in the air fryer is now possible.

