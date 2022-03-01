ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornyn Meets with The University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell

Cover picture for the article“With worldwide supply-chain disruptions, it is imperative that we bolster our domestic semiconductor production capabilities which rely on critical research and development,” I said. “Texas is well-positioned to grow even more as...

thedailytexan.com

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick plans to eliminate tenure at UT-Austin, public Texas universities

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced in a press conference Friday that he would eliminate tenure for new hires at Texas public universities in response to the UT Faculty Council’s 41-5 vote to support educators’ freedom to teach critical race theory in their classrooms. Patrick also said he wants to change the law so teaching critical race theory could revoke tenure.
TEXAS STATE
Blavity

Texas School District Refuses To Ban Children's Biography On Michelle Obama After Parent Complaint

Over the past year, Texas has garnered national attention over its book-ban controversy. In various school districts throughout the state, parents have complained about the available literature for students, particularly books that depict race, gender, sexuality, and supposed anti-American sentiment issues. One such book is Michelle Obama: Political Icon—a 2020...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

'Hell yes' comment seems to backfire for Beto O'Rourke

TYLER, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's "hell yes" comment about gun control in 2019 has raised questions as the El Pasoan campaigns in Texas for the primary election. "Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore,” O'Rourke said while he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president on national TV about confiscating assault rifles.
TYLER, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Texas Voters Prove Once Again They Don't Always Know Who They're Voting For

Tuesday night's primary election confirmed that Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O'Rourke in the November general election. No surprise there: The incumbent garnered a healthy 66% of votes in spite of criticism from the ultra-right about his pandemic response and the abysmal conditions for National Guard troops he deployed to "secure" the U.S.-Mexico border. But another facet of the same race told a classic story about the state of civic engagement in Texas' primary elections: More than 60,000 Texans voted for Rick Perry 2.0, an employee at a staffing agency that serves Lockheed Martin, who shares a name with the former governor of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: After Beto O’Rourke stumbled on the national stage, Texas won’t be fooled

Regarding “Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor,” (Feb. 13): To dismiss Robert O’Rourke’s failed attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination as “like Icarus, he burned and crashed,” is vastly insufficient. The stage was too big for him, and he made a fool out of himself. Then he wandered off into the wilderness for several months issuing occasional nonsensical remarks about trying to find himself. If he “still inspires hope,” it can be only because of the sorry lot of other Democrat candidates. The Chronicle’s attempt to compare him to a mythological figure won’t fool anybody who watched those debates, where he was a tongue-tied stumblebum. It simply defies credulity that the Chronicle — excuse me, the editorial board — can refer to O’Rourke as “eloquent.”
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Best high schools in Texas

DALLAS (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Billionaires from around the nation pick sides in Texas governor’s race

Billionaires from around the nation are trying to influence the Republican primary for governor in Texas. While Gov. Greg Abbott has raised and spent vastly more than his top GOP primary opponents Allen West and Don Huffines, all can count billionaires among their biggest backers — funneling millions of dollars into the race.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Extreme Fear Mongering’: Greg Abbott’s Push to Investigate Families Is Only the Latest in the GOP’s Anti-Trans Blitz

Click here to read the full article. Trans rights are under assault in America, and nowhere is the state-sponsored persecution more alarming than in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are teaming up for what appears to be an effort to force families with trans youth to move out of the state. Abbott in a letter on Tuesday directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children, citing an opinion Paxton issued days earlier holding that such care “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of Texas law. Abbott’s letter, addressed to the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Gov. Abbott asks Texas restaurants, retailers to remove all Russian products

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Russian military operation continues in Ukraine, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves. “Texas stands with Ukraine,” the governor said on Twitter...
TEXAS STATE

