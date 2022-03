The second-best field of the year (to date) produced one of the best first-round leaders of the season as Rory McIlroy raced out in front at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 7-under 65 in the first round. McIlroy has owned this golf course for most of his career, and now he's positioned nicely to win for the second time in the last five years. Let's take a closer look at his round as well as who's chasing and what's in store for the rest of the week at Bay Hill.

GOLF ・ 34 MINUTES AGO