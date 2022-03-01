ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Students’ statements reveal a lack of Black representation amongst professors at Stony Brook

By Raymond Wilson
sbstatesman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStony Brook University’s student population is composed of many races, cultures and creeds from...

www.sbstatesman.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Schools Discuss Lack Of Representation In The Medical Field

ANSONIA — Nationally, only two percent of American doctors are Black men. And in 2014, less Black men applied to medical school than in 1978. Those staggering statistics from the Association of American Medical Colleges are the reasons why a Texas doctor is on mission to increase the number of Black men pursuing careers in medicine.
ANSONIA, CT
KTUL

Educator slammed for suggesting abolishment of 'whiteness' and 'white people'

BERKELEY, Calif. (TND) — Critics are blasting a Berkeley professor after a video of him lecturing about the abolishment of “whiteness” and “white people” resurfaced this week. “To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people,” Professor Zeus Leonardo, an associate dean at Berkeley’s Graduate School...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stony Brook, NY
Society
City
Stony Brook, NY
Good News Network

This Woman Escaped Slavery by Hiding in Plain Sight – Disguised as a White Man

Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

White Indiana Education Chair Apologizes For Saying Black Students ‘Lack of Respect For Learning’ Is Behind Low Test Scores

An Indiana GOP lawmaker apologized for making a “hurtful” comment about the low test scores among African American students. Chair of the House Education Committee Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, apologized on the House floor on Monday for crediting the low test scores of Black students to their lack of “respect for learning,” 13 News reports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
The Fordham Observer

Students Found First Women’s Network at Fordham

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate women all over the world and recognize the struggles and achievements of women throughout history. Embodying the spirit of Women’s History Month is the newly established Fordham branch of the Women’s Network — a nationwide networking organization that aims to help female-identifying students and alumni connect with each other and prepare for what lies ahead after college.
COLLEGES
Indianapolis Recorder

Critical race theory: Panel discusses origins, applications

Two lawmakers, a psychology professor, a law professor and a senior fellow from the Heritage Foundation talked for nearly two hours about critical race theory on a panel organized by the NAACP. If you’re waiting for the punchline, this isn’t the setup to a joke. Everyone got their...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TBR News Media

Stony Brook Grist Mill no longer drowning

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Stony Brook Grist Mill, a nearly 300-year-old building, has undergone a series of procedures to stop water from entering its basement. Groundwater around the foundation of the building has been leaking through the walls due to the hydraulic pressure from upstream for years.
STONY BROOK, NY
TIME

The Tormented Rise of Abolition in 1830’s America

Abolition in America stood at a crossroads in the mid-1830s. Reviled in the national press, denounced by demagogues, and attacked by mobs, abolitionists faced unprecedented hostility and violence coordinated by Southerners and their sympathizers in the North. In this climate, the silk merchants Arthur and Lewis Tappan—who provided the financial muscle behind abolition in the Northeast and had helped bring it to prominence through the recently formed American Anti-Slavery Society— realized the anti-slavery movement needed a new direction. They couldn’t use bricks and bludgeons like their enemies did, but they could use words potentially as fearsome as any weapons.
SOCIETY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

College 2 Hours From Poughkeepsie Makes List of Worst in Nation

One university just a couple of hours south of the Hudson Valley is said to be one of the worst in country. Is it really?. Things have changed pretty dramatically in the last 50 years or so. When my dad graduated from high school I don't think the thought of college ever entered his mind. He started working for a small masonry company and decided to become an apprentice before he was even 18 years old. Now we're all programmed early on to believe that college is the next step after high school.
HUDSON, NY
Smithonian

Tearing Down the Barriers for Black Inventors Begins With Honoring Their Historic Breakthroughs

Inventor Percy Lavon Julian was the grandson of enslaved people. In 1920 he graduated as the valedictorian of DePauw University and then become one of the first African Americans to earn a PhD in chemistry. He was soon the first Black scientist to lead a major corporate R&D laboratory at the Glidden Company in Chicago. By 1940, he had invented a more efficient way to synthesize cortisone, a common anti-inflammatory steroid, and he would eventually earn more than 130 chemical and pharmaceutical patents.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Universities announce plans for 'Womxn's History Month' in bid for inclusivity

A number of U.S. universities are referring to March, which has been designated nationally as Women's History Month, as "Womxn's History Month" in news releases and event announcements. San Jose State University, Wooster College, Northwest Missouri State University, and Rider University are just some institutions that have advertised events and...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy