DirecTV plans to drop RT America from lineup

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – DirecTV, the largest satellite provider in the United States, said on Tuesday it was planning to drop...

Reuters

Google drops RT, other Russian state media from its news features

OAKLAND, Calif., March 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia. Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs,...
OAKLAND, CA
Henry County Daily Herald

DirecTV expels RT from its lineup, dealing a major blow to the Russia-backed outlet in the US

DirecTV is cutting ties with RT, the Russia-backed television network infamous for promoting Vladimir Putin's agenda. A spokesperson for the US satellite carrier told CNN on Tuesday that the company had already been reviewing whether to renew the outlet's carriage agreement, which was due for expiration later this year, and that Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine sped up its decision.
The Independent

DirecTV latest network to drop RT amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

DirecTV is the latest entity to cut ties with Russia Today, the state-owned, English-language Russian TV network, amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine."In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," the television distributor told Axios in a statement on Tuesday. The European Union has also announced plans to blacklist the Russian TV network as well as the state-owned news agency Sputnik.“Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s...
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
