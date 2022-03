Facebook's competition with short-form video app TikTok continues to heat up. On Tuesday, the social network said it's releasing Reels to more than 150 countries and adding new features that allow creators to earn money through short-form video. The expansion of Reels could help Facebook attract more daily users to the main social network as it competes with apps such as TikTok and Snapchat that are popular among teens. In the last three months of 2021, Facebook's daily active users fell from 1.93 billion to 1.92 billion, with the fourth-quarter drop mainly coming from developing countries. It was the first time Facebook saw a drop in daily users.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO