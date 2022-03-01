ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saguache County, CO

Victim identified in Saguache County homicide investigation

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released the identity of the victim in a Saguache County homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a call around 10:30 p.m. of a reported stabbing in the 34100 block of County Rd.

At the scene, deputies found 41-year-old Brian Taylor Moffat inside a house with possible stab wounds. CBI says Moffat was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CBI, 35-year-old Dustin Ferguson was arrested without incident shortly after. Ferguson was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Saguache County Jail without bond.

Authorities believe Moffat knew Ferguson.

The CBI is assisting the Saguache County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for stealing a vehicle in Pueblo County. In a PPD news release, at around 2:24 p.m., Pueblo police witnessed a black Jeep Wrangler that was reported to be seen in many neighborhoods "committing thefts from autos" in the 2000 block of N. Hudson The post Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate crash with motorcycle and school bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle near Constitution Dr. and Winston Rd. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. As of 4:50 p.m., police were in the process of reopening the road. Police say The post Colorado Springs Police investigate crash with motorcycle and school bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Young Yoder mom accused of strangling newborn appears in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amy Grace Carr appeared in front of an El Paso County judge Thursday morning ahead of her scheduled murder trial. Carr was 19 years old when investigators believe she strangled her newborn baby in January of 2021 just after giving birth outside her Yoder home, roughly 30 miles east of The post Young Yoder mom accused of strangling newborn appears in court appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Auto thefts on the rise across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, auto thefts are on the rise across Colorado. In the last five years, the number of vehicles being stolen increased by 88%. In 2021, 37,000 auto thefts were reported. Locally, Pueblo saw more than 1,200 cars stolen last year. However, the Pueblo Police Department told The post Auto thefts on the rise across Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wanted man with multiple convicted felonies arrested in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wanted man with multiple convicted felonies was arrested on Monday in a felony eluding case in east Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Springs police, Colorado Springs Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence (Metro VNI) section obtained information about 38-year-old Christopher Atkinson, who police say is a multi-time convicted felon and The post Wanted man with multiple convicted felonies arrested in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: detectives enlist help to find accused robber; Fountain bank robbed; porch pirate captured on camera

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County investigators are seeking the public's help to find a man they say robbed and assaulted a woman at a Cimarron Hills convenience store. The crime unfolded at 9:30 a.m., February 19th, at the Loaf 'N' Jug at 6695 Galley Road. Brendan Mangum (EPSO) Detectives have identified The post On the Lookout: detectives enlist help to find accused robber; Fountain bank robbed; porch pirate captured on camera appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash in Alamosa County

ALAMOSA CO., Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Alamosa County. Troopers say D.K. Vigen was walking on Hwy. 285 near mile marker 33 Tuesday evening when a Chevy Impala driven by Danny Gallegos struck him. According to CSP, Gallegos tried to avoid hitting him. The post Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash in Alamosa County appeared first on KRDO.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

DEA Agents execute multiple search warrants in Fountain, Pueblo

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates confirmed the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed multiple search warrants across Southern Colorado Tuesday. In Fountain, police activity was reported just before 10 a.m. near Fontaine Blvd. and S. Powers Blvd. The Fountain Police Department told KRDO officers are in the area carrying out a search warrant. DEA The post DEA Agents execute multiple search warrants in Fountain, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
