FX CEO John Landgraf announced today at the TV press tour that Season 4 has already been filmed, and that it will mark the end of Donald Glover's acclaimed series. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere March 24, while Season 4 is expected to air this fall. Additionally, Season 3 episodes will stream the next day on Hulu for the first time. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall,” Landgraf said. “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.” Atlanta's ending shouldn't come as a surprise since Glover last year left his Disney deal with FX for a richer deal with Amazon.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO