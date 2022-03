Producers for NCIS: Los Angeles announced details of an episode that likely unites two lingering plotlines from season 13 and brings back several familiar faces. It definitely sounds tantalizing. Let’s go to the CBS plot synopsis for an NCIS: Los Angeles episode entitled “All the Little Things.” “When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children.”

