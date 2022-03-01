Lanz makes Trico League second team

LSU’s dynamic guard duo of Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris both earned All-SEC Honors on Tuesday as Pointer was named to the first team and Morris to the second team. Pointer and Morris are the only players from the same team to rank inside the Top-10 in the SEC in scoring, helping LSU score 74.1 points per game to rank second in the conference. The Tigers have their first 25-win regular season since 2007-08 and will enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed later this week.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO