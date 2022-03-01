ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lanz makes Trico League second team

By Staff Report Columbia Gorge News
columbiagorgenews.com
 2 days ago

Senior Carson Lanz was recently selected by coaches to the...

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

Cal's Jayda Curry, Pac-12's Top Scorer, Not on 15-Player All-Conference Team

The women's basketball all-Pac-12 team announced Tuesday includes 15 players, but the conference's leading scorer, Cal's Jayda Curry, is not among them. Hard to believe. In fact it has never happened before. The conference (Pac-12/Pac-10) has been naming women's all-conference teams every year since the 1986-87 season, and the conference's leading scorer was named to the all-conference first team every year. And in most of those seasons the first-team all-conference team consisted of only five or 10 players, not 15 like this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

Media Get It Right: Cal's Jayda Curry on Their All-Pac-12 Team

The media had a different opinion of Jayda Curry's status in Pac-12 women's basketball than the coaches did. The coaches' all-Pac-12 team released Tuesday did not include Curry as one of the 15 players on the all-conference team. She became the first player in history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and not be named to the first-team all-conference squad. Curry was not the freshman of the year in the coaches vote either.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Brittany Davis Named Second Team All-SEC

Tuesday morning, senior guard Brittany Davis was named to the All-SEC Second Team as the SEC announced its All-League honors the day before the SEC Tournament begins. Davis averaged 17.5 points per game in her senior season, enough to lead Alabama in points per game, as well as total points (473). She also led the SEC in three-point field goals (77).
BASKETBALL
Fremont Tribune

Louisville dance team earns second place at state

GRAND ISLAND – Louisville athletes gained a diamond-level award from judges this past week for their sparkling work at the state dance meet. Louisville dance team members earned second place in the Class C-1 hip hop division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. The Lions captured silver medals for the second straight year in front of a large crowd Feb. 19 in Grand Island. LHS athletes produced a team score of 83.10 points for their hip hop routine.
LOUISVILLE, NE
247Sports

Pointer lands on First-Team All-SEC list, Morris on Second-Team

LSU’s dynamic guard duo of Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris both earned All-SEC Honors on Tuesday as Pointer was named to the first team and Morris to the second team. Pointer and Morris are the only players from the same team to rank inside the Top-10 in the SEC in scoring, helping LSU score 74.1 points per game to rank second in the conference. The Tigers have their first 25-win regular season since 2007-08 and will enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed later this week.
BASKETBALL
KING-5

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
Alamosa Valley Courier

All-League wrestling teams announced

ALAMOSA – The All-Intermountain and All-Southern Peaks wrestling teams were announced in late February. The Mean Moose had five selections with four on the first team. The first team selections include Dyson Woodward, Dempsey Gibbs, Trevor Maestas and Kyler Liddell. Dario Valdez was an honorable mention selection. Centauri placed...
WWE
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Hillsboro News-Times

Girls basketball first round wrap: Beaverton cruises to win

The Beavers win easily over Central Catholic while seven other Westside teams play with mixed results.The No. 1-seeded Beavers "struggled" early but ultimately asserted their dominance, defeating Central Catholic 62-22 at Beaverton High. Beaverton junior post Zoe Borter led the Beavers with 15 points, with fellow junior Lainey Spear adding 14, senior Emily Rice 11, and junior point guard Maddie Naro making the fourth Beaver to score in double figures with 10. The Beavers will host Metro League foe Westview in the second round. The Wildcats defeated Forest Grove in their first round game 37-28. Cleveland 71, Mountainside 65 In...

