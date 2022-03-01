ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mining the News (3/1/2021)

By Jeff Zimmerman
fangraphs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Nate Pearson was told before the lockout to prepare to be in the rotation. Before the lockout, in your end-of-year talks with the team or offseason talks, did they give you any indication of what your role might look like this year? Or was it just like go into the...

fantasy.fangraphs.com

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Who is LA’s Best First Baseman of the Last 30 Years?

Former Dodgers first baseman Adrián González officially retired from professional baseball a few weeks ago. Where does he rank among Dodgers first baseman over the 30 years?. According to some Dodgers fans, at least those that like Twitter polls, González is the second-best first baseman of the last three decades of Dodgers baseball.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Hot Stove: Ken Rosenthal Adds to Freddie Freeman to LA Rumors

In the spirit of a momentary pause from MLB lockout talk, let’s fire up the baseball hot stove. For those that forgot, the “hot stove” was a wonderful, exciting time that predated the troubling events of December 1st. Free agents could sign new deals, players could be traded, hell, teams could even communicate with their current major league players. People talked about World Series favorites, not the competitive balance tax. What a world! Regardless, the biggest flame on the hot stove burner was, and still is, Freddie Freeman.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 best free agent destinations for Clayton Kershaw

The MLB lockout sadly continues to rage on, as the work stoppage has now claimed the first two series of the year amid stalled negotiations between the owners and players. Right now, there’s no telling when the season will start, or even when teams will be able to resume the free agency period, which has been frozen since the lockout. However, just because there’s no good news coming out of baseball right now doesn’t mean that fans can’t continue to speculate, or rumors can’t continue to swirl. Such rumors have been surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is set to become a free agent and sign with a team if and when the lockout ends. Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young award winner, will definitely have a big market for his services. Kershaw was the subject of recent rumors involving the Texas Rangers, though they might not be a suitable fit for the southpaw, compared to other squads. That said, here are the three best free agent destinations for Clayton Kershaw after the MLB lockout.
MLB
FanSided

Possible Red Sox minor league strike casualties on the 40-Man roster

Red Sox 40-man roster minor league players may sit over the strike. Unless you have been residing on one of the moons of Saturn, the Red Sox season is on hold. Negotiations on a resolution are proceeding at a pace that would make the infamous Paris Peace Accords an inviting target. The Accords took five years to iron out. The labor issue will have ramifications for Red Sox players on the 40-man roster and minors. Players on the 40-man are all members of the Major League Baseball Players’ Association.
MLB
NBC Sports

How Giants players, MLB stars reacted to canceled games

The Giants should have spent Tuesday afternoon in Mesa, taking on the Chicago Cubs in the fourth game of the Cactus League season. That's usually around when veterans start getting into games. Perhaps it would have been the right opportunity for Logan Webb to make his spring debut. Maybe Marcus Stroman would have been on the other side.
MLB
FanSided

Seiya Suzuki gives free agency update as lockout rages on

Star free-agent Seiya Suzuki provided an update on his intentions for the 2022 season. Even the best-laid plans of mice and men can go awry. When Japanese star Seiya Suzuki decided he was going to take his talents to North America for the 2022 MLB season, he couldn’t have imagined he’d be without a new deal in March.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals: MLB lockout could rob Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina of significant milestones

One of the greatest duo of battery-mates in MLB history deserve far better than to have their final season together delayed. Wainwright has thrown to Molina’s mitt for 15 years running. The two have formed one of the best batteries in baseball history, and they’re even better friends off the diamond. Heck, Wainwright and Molina even vacationed with one another in Puerto Rico last Thanksgiving.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward Weigh in on MLB Cancelations

Contreras: MLB 'never wanted to start on time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras joined some of his Cubs teammates in weighing in on MLB's decision to cancel the first week of the regular season due to its lockout. "They never wanted to start on time," Contreras wrote...
MLB
Miami Herald

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Weary of Shortened Spring Training

View the original article to see embedded media. Spring training, like the MLB season, is on hold due to the MLB lockout. In a typical year, or as typical as they get these days, players would be shaking off the rust of the offseason in Arizona or Florida. Whenever a deal is reached, it's assumed that spring training will be shortened along with free agency. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts voiced his concerns over a compressed preseason.
MLB
NewsTalk 1290

The Texas Rangers Cancel The First Seven Games Of The 2022 Season

The 2022 baseball season is off to a late start. The Texas Rangers have had to cancel the first seven games of the 2022 season due to Major League Baseball’s lockout. On Tuesday afternoon, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he was delaying opening day, and canceling the first two series for each team.
MLB
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
FOX Sports

Arizona-Florida baseball rivalry goes well beyond spring training

At the beginning of February, more than 100 members of the MLB Players Association gathered at an informal meeting to discuss the ongoing lockout. "It was exciting," Yankees ace Gerrit Cole wrote on Twitter, "to see solidarity this high." The crowd convened in Arizona because the state is increasingly one...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Examining Joey Gallo’s criticism of the shift

In a season full of disappointments for the Yankees, few stand out more than Joey Gallo’s offensive futility after joining the team. OK, maybe that’s a bit harsh — his 97 wRC+ with the Yankees represented basically league-average production — but it’s safe to say Gallo failed to deliver on par with the expectations. That said, a .160 batting average and 38.6-percent strikeout rate with the Bombers was bound to rankle even the most analytically-inclined Yankees fan.
MLB
MLB

Noelvi, DeLoach go deep in Minors scrimmage

PEORIA, Ariz. -- They’re still quite a ways off from the Majors, but two top Mariners prospects gave a glimmer of the power in the pipeline that’s on the way. Leading off a scrimmage against the Padres on Wednesday, outfielder ﻿Zach DeLoach﻿ connected on a middle-in fastball from Daniel Camarena in an 0-1 count and golfed it way over the right-field wall. Immediately after, infielder ﻿Noelvi Marte﻿ yanked a belt-high heater and watched it sail over the left-field wall.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Maddux Bruns Throws Live BP During Minor League Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospects Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and Landon Knack garner plenty of national attention, and albeit to a lesser extent so too has Maddux Bruns since being taken in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Bruns became the first high-school left-handed pitcher taken by the...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

How White Sox schedule affected if April games canceled

As MLB's lockout rolls along, the league reportedly expressed a willingness to cancel the first month of regular season games in a Monday meeting with the players union. Monday was also the league's self-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement with the locked-out players to avoid canceling games. The two sides were still negotiating as night fell.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies interested in OF Michael Conforto

Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto “is on [the Rockies’] list of possible free agents,” The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders hears from sources inside the Rox organization. Conforto joins Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber as prominent outfield-capable names Colorado has been linked to since the start of the offseason, as the Rockies were known to be looking for some more pop in the lineup.
MLB
MLB

The latest on Brewers top prospects

Welcome to the Brewers prospect update, where you’ll find news, promotions and standout performances, all year long. Lefty Kelly ‘all good’ after TOS rehab (March 1) No pitcher in camp is more thankful for his health than cancer survivor Tyler Gillies, but the runner-up could be 6-foot-6 left-hander Antoine Kelly, who is healthy again after recovering from thoracic outlet surgery in late 2020. Kelly was a limited participant in last year’s Spring Training and didn’t pitch in a game until July 13.
MLB
FanSided

Thursday Thought: 3 factors to consider when evaluating prospects

Prospects have become an integral part of the game of baseball. So much so that the future of a franchise is often considered more important than its current standing. The New York Mets are not currently one of those teams, but they do have a handful of top prospects that will be exciting when they make their debuts.
MLB

