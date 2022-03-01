ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Clearfield woman faces life on federal drug charges

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXraL_0eSZfW1X00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Clearfield woman could get up to life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.

The United States Attorney announced that Nicole Gaines, 42, entered a guilty plea to Count Two of the indictment before Senior US District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

Gaines was originally busted with 37 others from Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties in June 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY: 38 arrested in massive meth bust crossing multiple counties

In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, Gaines did conspire to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for July 11, 2022.

Gaines is facing a maximum of life in prison, however, the law allows for a minimum of 10 years based on the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history if any.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the
government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

Police: Three charged with child endangerment in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Three Altoona residences are charged with child endangerment after police observed multiple hazards and filth throughout a home. Bobby Hines, 58, Wendy Hoover, 56, and Laushawnda Jackson, 30 have been charged with multiple counts of child endangerment. Police responded to a home on 10th street on March 4 for a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Two charged with stealing tools from van, squatting in empty home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are sitting behind bars after police say they stole tools from a van and stayed in a vacant home. Heather Evans, 42, and Richard Jukes Jr., 28, both of Altoona were found laying on the bare floor inside a home on the 800 block of 3rd Avenue on Saturday, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man assaults woman, drags her into house

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and dragging her back into the house when she tried to flee. Roy Paul Hillegass, 36, of Franklin Borough, is reported to have assaulted the woman on March 5 around 3:30 a.m. after coming home from the bar. The […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Arrest warrant issued for Clearfield man accused of assault

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clearfield man after police said he fractured a man’s skull. Michael Warrick, 31, is accused of hitting a man several times and fracturing his skull on March 3. State police said Warrick went to the man’s home in Woodland to retrieve money […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Clinton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clearfield, PA
Clearfield, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Ex-officers charged in girl’s fatal shooting held for trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl when they fired their weapons in the direction of a crowd outside a high school football game near Philadelphia were held for trial during a hearing Thursday. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that during the crowded hearing, the former officers’ attorneys said […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon high-speed chase lands driver in ditch

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Huntingdon arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase before getting stuck in someone’s yard. Kenneth Booher Jr., 42, of McVeytown, didn’t stop for police when they tried to pull him over in his light blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze during a traffic stop on […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police won’t ID officers in boy’s death, citing threats

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police said they won’t immediately release the names of plainclothes officers involved in an encounter that resulted in the fatal shooting by an officer of a 12-year-old boy, citing reported threats against the officers as police continue to probe the circumstances of the shooting. Police said Thomas Siderio Jr. was shot […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

3 men die in triple shooting; woman killed in separate case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men died in a triple shooting in north Philadelphia over the weekend, police said. Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s were shot multiple times shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the west Oak Lane neighborhood, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Suspect at large after St. Marys hit-and-run

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of St. Marys Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run Monday morning. A beige GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck hit a parked blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the Penn Highlands – Elk parking lot near the entrance of the hospital at approximately […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
WTAJ

3 sent to hospital after Cambria County rollover crash

UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., 511PA showed lane restrictions have been lifted. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that occurred Tuesday morning. The crash happened on US 219 northbound around the water dam curve, just one mile south of the St. Michael/Sidman exit. Crews are […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police searching for suspect in Cambria County mini-mart theft

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Police are searching for answers after a theft occurred at a Cambria County mini-mart Thursday night. Richland Township Police said that around 8 p.m. an individual shoplifted at the Honey Bear Mini-Mart in Richland Township. The person in the photos is considered a person of interest according to police. Anyone with any […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Chester County man hits 150 visits to educate law enforcement on autism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Chester County man living with autism made his 150 stop at a law enforcement agency to help promote awareness. 21-year-old Alex Mann has made it his mission to visit law enforcement officers to promote autism awareness. He also shared his personal perspective on how responders can better understand and interact with […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 dead, 3 injured after Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is dead and three others were hurt after state police said a crash occurred on Friday, March 4 in Blair County. Monica Wignot, 29, of Pittsburgh died at UPMC Altoona after a crash on Skelp Mountain Road in Antis Township. Wignot was reportedly driving home to Wilkes Barre […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Johnstown bar, eatery to raise money for Ukrainian families

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local bar and eatery is stepping up to help families in Ukraine by raising money during an evening fundraiser. The Fifth Local Eatery & Alehouse at 1424 Scalp Ave in Johnstown will host the event beginning Monday at 4 p.m. and will help raise funds for the United Help Ukraine […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy