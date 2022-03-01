Investigations underway following South Nashville shooting
Investigations are underway after a shooting that took place near the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard and University Court.
Metro police report that a 40-year-old female victim was dropped off by a private vehicle at Southern Hills Hospital Tuesday morning. The victim is suffering from several gunshot wounds.
There is no information regarding the condition of the victim or the cause of the incident.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
