ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Investigations underway following South Nashville shooting

NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0eSZfLYm00

Investigations are underway after a shooting that took place near the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard and University Court.

Metro police report that a 40-year-old female victim was dropped off by a private vehicle at Southern Hills Hospital Tuesday morning. The victim is suffering from several gunshot wounds.

There is no information regarding the condition of the victim or the cause of the incident.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#University Court#Southern Hills Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy