Turkey says Ukraine-Russia talks unlikely on Wednesday, Russian demands 'unrealistic'

ANKARA, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday that Ukrainian and Russian delegations were unlikely to meet for planned talks on Wednesday, adding Moscow's demands to end its invasion were "unrealistic".

"They will most likely not meet (on Wednesday)," Kalin told broadcaster CNN Turk. "It will most likely be postponed a couple of days, we are in touch with the negotiating teams," he said, adding he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would end the assault by realising the economic damage it causes to Russia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu

