ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey says Ukraine-Russia talks unlikely on Wednesday, Russian demands 'unrealistic'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsrxK_0eSZf7Hr00

ANKARA, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday that Ukrainian and Russian delegations were unlikely to meet for planned talks on Wednesday, adding Moscow's demands to end its invasion were "unrealistic".

"They will most likely not meet (on Wednesday)," Kalin told broadcaster CNN Turk. "It will most likely be postponed a couple of days, we are in touch with the negotiating teams," he said, adding he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would end the assault by realising the economic damage it causes to Russia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Turkey#Russian#Turkish#Ukrainian#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
CNBC

Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. troops who deployed to Ukraine last year to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe. The new marching order comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border and the northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

How the Crisis in Ukraine May End

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has already led to a crisis—not only for Ukraine but also for the Kremlin. As Russian troops have advanced toward Kyiv, the European Union and the United States have responded with dramatic financial punishments that could deep-freeze the Russian economy and send inflation on an upward spiral.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy