Hearing March 15 on human services needs

The Bellevue Human Services Commission will hold a virtual public hearing Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. regarding housing, community development and human services needs in Bellevue.

Input collected at the hearing will inform the development of the 2023 community development block grant action plan, a report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development about how the city will use block grants it receives next year.

The commission will also consider comments from the hearing when it drafts recommendations to the City Council regarding allocations of 2023 federal block grants and city human services grants in 2023 and 2024.

“The Human Services Commission relies on input from nonprofit agencies who provide services and residents who receive services to guide us in our deliberations for 2023-2024 funding recommendations,” said Benjamin Piper, who chairs the commission.

Bellevue funds programs that represent the full spectrum of human service needs including food security, housing and homelessness prevention, health and mental health, and youth services.

The March 15 agenda will be available on the Human Services Commission calendar on March 8, with details included on how to access the virtual hearing. Written comments submitted to Donna Adair will be accepted between March 8 and 4 p.m., March 15.

Translation services may be arranged by calling Andy Owre at 425-452-7871 or the 711 Relay Service. Please call at least 24 hours in advance of the event to arrange interpreting services.