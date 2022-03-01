ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hightown’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Hightown ” has been renewed for a third season at Starz .

The crime drama starring Monica Raymund aired its 10-episode second season between October and December of last year. In the second season of “Hightown,” the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior.

For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.

“‘Hightown’ is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

“Hightown” stars Raymund along with James Badge Dale (“24,” The Kitchen), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”).

The drama is created by Rebecca Cutter (“Gotham”) who executive produces alongside Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV, and Ellen H. Schwartz.

“Hightown” hails from Lionsgate.

