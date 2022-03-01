ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

TX-Dem-House-14-Cnty

By The Associated Press
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by...

96.9 KISS FM

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
Texas State
MySanAntonio

New Beto O'Rourke ad puts Gov. Greg Abbott in hot seat over energy company campaign donations

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
KSAT 12

Analysis: Winning their primaries, Abbott and O’Rourke offer a preview of their march toward November

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. The candidates who survived Tuesday’s primary elections — and won’t face runoff elections in May — now start all over again, raising money, researching their opponents and trying to build up the organizations and support that will get them through the November general election.
Daily Mail

It's Beto v Abbott: Texas Governor race is set, AOC-backed Democrat goes neck and neck with Rep. Henry Cuellar and Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton is forced into a AG race runoff in first major primaries of 2022

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both easily won their party's nomination for governor on Tuesday. A much tighter race is the one between...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Denton Record-Chronicle

Abbott, O’Rourke win gubernatorial primaries

Gov. Greg Abbott won his Republican primary outright, capping a year during which he faced vocal challengers from his right. While largely expected, the decisive victory allows Abbott to fully focus on the general election, where he will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke. For months, Abbott’s primary opponents hounded him...
KLTV

Incumbent Hefner faces challenger Collier in TX House District 5 race

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - State Representative Cole Hefner is running for reelection for the Texas House District 5 seat. He laid out what big things was done in the last legislative session. “We made big gains in the life issue, we tripled border security funding, we’re putting more boots on...
ValleyCentral

Meet the Republican candidate for TX-37 House District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primary elections for the Republican and Democrat parties are on March 1. Texas House of Representatives District 37 was redistricted as a result of the 2020 Census to exclude current Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez. The new district now includes all of Willacy County and less of the city of […]
Seattle Times

In a Texas border town, Democratic officials are becoming Republicans

SANDERSON, Texas — In a remote corner of West Texas along the Rio Grande, where cactuses far outnumber residents and the closest grocer is an hour’s drive, a quiet political upheaval has been taking place. First, the Democratic county judge said she would seek another term — as...
