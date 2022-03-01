Save 44% on this Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand/media rack combo

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack (amazon)

Unless you’re one of those LinkedIn “founders” who share every aspect of their gym routine (along with totally fabricated inspirational antidotes) online, the gym can be a pretty take-it-or-leave-it kind of place. Especially when you bring it home.

Adding convenience and a much-needed layer of fun to getting #BBB (Big Beyond Belief) is this Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack .

I actually own – and love – Bowflex’s SelectTech Dumbbells and my only complaint thus far has been the distinct lack of iPad compatibility, but my wife keeps telling me such options don’t typically come standard with dumbbells and that I'm a "self-centered rat boy" for thinking.

Designed to protect your lower back from the strain of consistently bending over, this dumbbell holder has a built-in media rack for your iPad, Kindle, Galaxy, or those analog paper things called books.

Compatible with all SelectTech 552, 560, and 1090 dumbbells and easy to assemble, this Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack cuts down on unnecessary muscle strain and gives you a place to watch your stories while getting swole.