ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save 44% on this Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand/media rack combo

By Jeremy Glass
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyYRl_0eSZelCv00
Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack (amazon)

Unless you’re one of those LinkedIn “founders” who share every aspect of their gym routine (along with totally fabricated inspirational antidotes) online, the gym can be a pretty take-it-or-leave-it kind of place. Especially when you bring it home.

Adding convenience and a much-needed layer of fun to getting #BBB (Big Beyond Belief) is this Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPsac_0eSZelCv00 Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack Bowflex amazon.com $129.00 Shop Now

I actually own – and love – Bowflex’s SelectTech Dumbbells and my only complaint thus far has been the distinct lack of iPad compatibility, but my wife keeps telling me such options don’t typically come standard with dumbbells and that I'm a "self-centered rat boy" for thinking.

Designed to protect your lower back from the strain of consistently bending over, this dumbbell holder has a built-in media rack for your iPad, Kindle, Galaxy, or those analog paper things called books.

Compatible with all SelectTech 552, 560, and 1090 dumbbells and easy to assemble, this Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack cuts down on unnecessary muscle strain and gives you a place to watch your stories while getting swole.

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

Best Dumbbell Movements for Building Muscle – 30 Exercises Included

If you are unsure of all the plethora of dumbbell exercises which one to choose from, here is a little help – a list of the 30 best dumbbell movements for building muscle. Such a small and relatively cheap equipment, yet it is a must-have when it comes to training. The versatility makes dumbbell exercises perfect for athletes of all levels. However, which exercises should you choose since there are too many to wrap your head around it?
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

Mix Up Your Routine With This 30-Minute Kickboxing and Cardio Sculpt Workout

Get your heart rate up with fitness trainer Amy Schemper, who will lead you through a 30-minute kickboxing and cardio sculpt workout that includes a mix of boxing and sculpting intervals. In this routine, you'll alternate between jabbing and weaving boxing combos while incorporating sculpting sets to work your lower body, arms, and core. Add some intensity with a resistance cord and a step deck, or just stick to using your bodyweight!
WORKOUTS
SFGate

Save Up to $1,200 on Treadmills and Other Home Workout Equipment

Once I got used to working out at home, I never wanted to go back to a gym. Still, I’m woefully low on exercise equipment, and I do get tired of HIIT workouts and only doing routines involving body weight and the pitiful amount of dumbbells that I own. So if you’re in the same boat and you want to up your home gym game, Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale offers a number of treadmills, indoor cycles, kettlebells, workout benches and other fitness equipment at anywhere from $30 to $1,200 off.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumbbells#Bowflex#Linkedin#Bbb#Media Rack
boxrox.com

5 Best Shoulder Pressing Exercises for Strength

How exactly can you increase your shoulder strength? Veteran CrossFit Games athlete Kristi Eramo O’Connell breaks down the 5 best shoulder pressing exercises for skill and strength. Increasing your shoulder strength through pressing can benefit countless exercises, including throwing movements such as wall balls, barbell presses like the jerk,...
WORKOUTS
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

8 AMRAP Dumbbell CrossFit Workouts to Improve Strength and Stamina

AMRAP dumbbell CrossFit workouts will test your endurance, pace, technique and overall fitness. Whilst dumbbells have been used since the inception of CrossFit and had made a few appearances at the Games, it wasn’t until the 2017 Open that they were put on the map for every CrossFit athlete.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
Esquire

Rapper Jim Jones Shares the Calisthenics Workout He Uses to Build Muscle

Jim Jones has found a fountain of youth: fitness. The 45-year-old Diplomats rapper credits his dedication in the gym to feeling better now than he has at just about any point in his life. "Right now, at 45, I feel better than I did when I was 25 or maybe better than I was when I was 20."
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 6 Exercises Women Need to Get Lean After 30

You may be pounding the pavement or stepping up the cycling, and while aerobic exercise is a bona fide calorie burner (and an ace at boosting heart health), don't ignore strength training. For many women wondering why is it so hard to lose weight after 30, it's because we become less active with age, and consequently, carry more fat than muscle.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
Mens Journal

Best Pre-Workout Powder of 2022, According to a Dietician

Pre-workout powder can run the gamut. One of the most popular supplements on the market today (most common among gym goers), it’s an estimated $13 billion market and projected to reach well over $20 billion by 2027, according to recent reports. Pre-workout powder can also be one of the most confusing supplements to buy, with seemingly endless options. The biggest challenge is sorting through marketing claims, exaggerated performance benefits, and the opinions of every guy (or salesman) who’s ever taken one to find the best pre-workout powder for you.
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

The Barbell Floor Press May Be the Best Move You’re Not Doing

Some lifters go into full panic mode when every flat bench is occupied on Bench Press Monday. However, the savvy lifter never worries because there is plenty of space on the floor. Because there’s no reason to fret or lose your temper when you’ve got the best press you’re not doing, the barbell floor press. Plus, a little dirt and on your back never hurt anyone.
WORKOUTS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
280
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy